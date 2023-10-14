도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

지구에 돌아온 것을 환영합니다: 우주비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 우주에서 수년 동안 중력에 적응합니다

By맘포 브레시아

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
지구에 돌아온 것을 환영합니다: 우주비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 우주에서 수년 동안 중력에 적응합니다

After spending over a year in space, astronaut Frank Rubio is now facing the challenges of readjusting to Earth’s gravity. Rubio mentioned during a news conference at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas that walking initially causes discomfort, particularly in the soles of his feet and lower back. He explained that there is a certain level of pain that comes with the fact that his lower back now supports half of his weight.

Rubio recently returned to Earth after a 371-day stay in space. Originally scheduled for a routine six-month mission, Rubio encountered an unexpected turn of events. The Soyuz spacecraft, which was intended to bring the crew back, experienced a coolant leak in December. This forced the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, to return the vessel to Earth and send an empty spacecraft instead. As a result, Rubio and his team had to pick up the mission initially designated for the crew of the second ship.

Despite the challenges, Rubio reflected on the mental adjustments he had to make to adapt to life in space. He shared that being confined in a small space for a year was difficult for him. However, Rubio overcame this by accepting that it was part of the mission and mentally preparing himself for the experience.

Although the misadventure altered the course of Rubio’s mission, it allowed him to set a new record for the longest time spent in space by an American, surpassing Mark Vande Hei’s record of 355 consecutive days. The overall world record is held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Poliakov, who spent 437 days in space.

During his stay at the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio also had an interesting experience with gardening. He attempted to grow a tomato in space, which he believes may have been the first tomato grown there. However, the tomato was unfortunately lost or mistaken for garbage, despite his efforts to secure it using Velcro.

As Rubio adjusts to life back on Earth, he mentioned that walking feels different initially. The mind is clear, but the body doesn’t respond as expected, causing the individual to drift to the right or left while attempting to walk straight.

출처 :
– NASA의 존슨 우주 센터
– 로스코스모스

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

별 형성 온상 탐험: G35.2-0.7N

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

남극 대륙의 얼음 선반은 조수와 함께 움직입니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

별 형성 온상 탐험: G35.2-0.7N

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

남극 대륙의 얼음 선반은 조수와 함께 움직입니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

행성 보호 지침 확장의 중요성

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0