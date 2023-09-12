도시의 삶

이전 소각장 위에 건설된 도시 공원의 납 함량이 높아질 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by Duke University has found that city parks and playgrounds built on the sites of former waste incinerators may still have significantly higher levels of lead in their surface soils. The research, led by Professor Daniel D. Richter, analyzed surface soil samples from three city parks in Durham, North Carolina that were built on former incinerator sites closed in the early 1940s.

The study revealed that samples collected from a section of East Durham Park contained lead levels over 2000 parts per million, which is more than five times higher than the current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standard for safe soils in children’s play areas. Samples from Walltown Park mostly contained low lead levels, but about 10% were concerning and a few were very high. On the other hand, samples from East End Park all had levels of soil lead below the current EPA threshold for children’s safety.

The findings highlight the need for increased monitoring and mitigation efforts in parks built on former incinerator sites. Richter stressed the importance of determining contamination risks and understanding why contamination is decreasing at different rates in different locations. He called for widespread sampling and monitoring, as well as the creation of soil maps and soil lead maps in cities across the United States and Canada.

Historic surveys indicate that about half of all cities surveyed in the U.S. and Canada incinerated solid waste between the 1930s and 1950s. The incinerators burned various types of garbage and trash, including products that contained lead. The leftover ash, which concentrated contaminants like lead, was sometimes spread around parks and other urban spaces.

In order to facilitate sampling and monitoring efforts, Richter mentioned the use of new technology such as portable X-ray fluorescence instruments. These instruments can provide a preliminary analysis of soil samples for multiple metals, including lead, in just 20 seconds. Additionally, historical records about waste incineration and ash disposal could help identify hotspots more quickly.

Overall, the study highlights the potential long-term health risks associated with lead contamination in urban soils and emphasizes the need for continued efforts to monitor and mitigate these risks in parks and other urban spaces built on former incinerator sites.

출처 :
– Environmental Science & Technology Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.3c00488

