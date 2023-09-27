도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 양자 물질: 최초로 접촉된 개별 그래핀 나노리본

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 양자 물질: 최초로 접촉된 개별 그래핀 나노리본

Scientists at Empa and their international collaborators have achieved a major breakthrough in quantum technology by successfully contacting individual atomically precise graphene nanoribbons. Graphene nanoribbons are two-dimensional structures of carbon that exhibit unique physical properties and a variety of electrical, magnetic, and optical effects. However, studying these nanoribbons is challenging, as their quantum properties become more pronounced as they become narrower. In this study, the researchers used carbon nanotube electrodes of a similar size to contact single graphene nanoribbons, which are only about 1 nanometer wide.
Collaborating with other research groups, the team obtained the atomically precise graphene nanoribbons from the nanotech@surfaces laboratory at Empa and the precursor molecules from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research. The carbon nanotubes were grown by a group at Peking University, and computational analysis was done in collaboration with the University of Warwick.
To ensure precise contact between the nanoribbons and nanotube electrodes, the researchers had to carefully transfer and align them on the same substrate. The success of the experiment was confirmed through charge transport measurements conducted at low temperatures. The researchers expect that the robust quantum effects of graphene nanoribbons may even be observable at room temperature, which could have significant implications for the design of future quantum materials. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to realizing the promise of quantum technology, with its potential to revolutionize various fields such as computing, communication, and materials science.
출처 :
– Empa researchers and their international collaborators have successfully attached carbon nanotube electrodes to individual atomically precise nanoribbons. Credit: Empa
– Research article published in Nature Electronics: “Individual long graphene nanoribbons contacted by rolled-up carbon nanotube electrodes” [No URL provided]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

초파리 연구를 통해 자폐증 및 시냅스 가지치기와 관련된 유전자에 대한 밝혀짐

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

추석 달: 놀라운 달 현상

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

기후 위기에 직면한 알파인 마모트를 위한 폭력적인 생존 게임

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

초파리 연구를 통해 자폐증 및 시냅스 가지치기와 관련된 유전자에 대한 밝혀짐

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

추석 달: 놀라운 달 현상

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

기후 위기에 직면한 알파인 마모트를 위한 폭력적인 생존 게임

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

저속 촬영 비디오는 용골자리 에타(Eta Carinae)에서 발생한 놀라운 별의 분출을 보여줍니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0