도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 위성 임무는 엘니뇨와 해수면 변화에 대한 자세한 통찰력을 제공합니다

By맘포 브레시아

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 위성 임무는 엘니뇨와 해수면 변화에 대한 자세한 통찰력을 제공합니다

The SWOT satellite, a collaboration between NASA and the French space agency CNES, is monitoring the warm waters from the emerging El Niño in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This satellite is able to provide detailed views of Earth’s water surfaces and offers insights into global weather patterns influenced by El Niño.

The SWOT satellite, part of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission, is equipped with the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument, which allows it to measure the height of water on Earth’s surface with unprecedented detail. This allows researchers to track the movement of warm ocean waters associated with El Niño along coastlines.

El Niño is a periodic climate phenomenon characterized by higher sea levels and warmer ocean temperatures along the western coast of the Americas. The SWOT satellite’s ability to measure sea surface heights close to coastlines is valuable for researchers and forecasters studying phenomena like El Niño.

The mission provides comprehensive views of the planet’s oceans and freshwater lakes and rivers, aiding in the understanding of sea level changes and the impacts of El Niño. As sea temperatures increase, water expands and leads to higher sea levels. By monitoring sea surface heights, the SWOT satellite helps track the development and progress of El Niño events.

The SWOT mission, launched in December 2022, is a joint effort between NASA and CNES, with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency and the UK Space Agency. The satellite collects data that will be used for research purposes and provides vital information for understanding and predicting the impacts of El Niño.

출처 :
– NASA: 미국 항공우주국
– CNES: Centre National d’Études Spatiales
– JPL: Jet Propulsion Laboratory
– Thales Alenia Space
– GPS: Global Positioning System

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0