과학

연질 기판에서 세포 행동의 비밀 풀기: 기계생물학의 패러다임 전환

By비키 스타브로풀루

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
A research team from the University of Turku and Turku Bioscience Center, in collaboration with Misvik Biology Ltd, has developed a groundbreaking method for studying how cancer cells behave in both soft and stiff tissue environments. The traditional belief has been that cells tend to spread and grow more on stiffer surfaces. However, this study challenges that assumption and opens up new avenues for research in cancer biology and tissue engineering.

The team used computational modeling and a wide range of growth conditions to compare cell behavior on soft and stiff surfaces in great detail. They utilized an automated machine to microprint different protein mixtures onto these surfaces, mimicking the proteins that surround cells in the body and provide information about the tissue environment.

The findings of the study showed that the right combination of proteins can support cell growth on soft surfaces, providing crucial survival cues. This challenges the existing paradigm and offers new possibilities for research in both cancer biology and tissue engineering. The research team believes that by using more diverse protein mixtures in cell culture, they can create a more physiological setting outside the body, allowing for more effective modeling of diseased and healthy states.

This research has also shed light on how cells can adhere, function, and signal effectively on soft substrates. It has brought about a fundamental shift in our understanding of mechanobiology. These insights have the potential to improve our understanding of cancer progression and develop new strategies for tissue engineering.

Overall, this study has uncovered important knowledge about cell behavior on soft substrates, challenging existing beliefs and opening up new avenues for future research in cancer biology and tissue engineering.

출처:
– James R. W. Conway et al, Defined extracellular matrix compositions support stiffness-insensitive cell spreading and adhesion signaling, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023).

