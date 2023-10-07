도시의 삶

우리 태양계의 금속 세계를 탐험하려는 NASA의 임무

By비키 스타브로풀루

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA is embarking on an unprecedented mission to visit an asteroid named Psyche, which is believed to be a metal world. Psyche is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission aims to determine whether Psyche is the exposed core of an early planetary building block. Previous missions have visited near-Earth asteroids, but Psyche poses no threat to our planet.

The spacecraft, also named Psyche, is expected to launch on Thursday and will arrive at the asteroid in 2029. Over the course of two years, the mission will study Psyche using a suite of scientific instruments to unravel its true nature.

Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is the largest metallic asteroid in our solar system. It measures approximately 173 miles wide and 144 miles long. Radar and telescope observations have revealed that Psyche likely contains iron, nickel, and other metals, as well as some rocky material and silicate. Scientists believe that Psyche started as the iron-rich core of a planetesimal, which lost its outer layers through collisions with other rocky objects.

The mission to Psyche holds great promise for understanding planet formation. By studying Psyche’s exposed metallic core, scientists hope to gain insights into the composition and structure of the cores of Earth, Mercury, and Mars. The spacecraft’s instruments will also search for signs of differentiation on Psyche’s surface, which could provide clues about how heavy materials like metals sink to the center and form a core within a planet.

One of the most exciting aspects of the mission is the opportunity to observe the surface of a metal world up close. Asteroids lack atmospheres, so their surfaces undergo weathering from impacts and radiation. Scientists are eager to see how space weathering has affected Psyche.

While there are still many questions surrounding Psyche, the mission is expected to shed light on its mysteries and offer valuable insights into the early stages of our solar system.

Source: NASA, CNN

