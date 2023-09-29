도시의 삶

TRAPPIST-1 태양계에 대한 새로운 통찰: 외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향

By가브리엘 보타

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have gathered new data on TRAPPIST-1 b, the closest planet to its star in the TRAPPIST-1 solar system. This study highlights the significant influence of the star on exoplanetary observations and the challenges of stellar contamination.

TRAPPIST-1 is a solar system located 40 light-years away from Earth, with seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a cold star. The new observations obtained from the JWST shed light on the impact of the star on observations of exoplanets in the habitable zone of cool stars, where liquid water can exist on the surface of an orbiting planet.

The study, led by Olivia Lim of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the University of Montreal, used transmission spectroscopy to analyze the properties of TRAPPIST-1 b. By studying the star’s light after it passed through the exoplanet’s atmosphere during a transit, astronomers were able to detect the unique fingerprint left behind by the molecules and atoms present in the atmosphere.

The researchers emphasized the importance of understanding the influence of the star on observations, particularly when studying the planets in the habitable zone of the TRAPPIST-1 system. This knowledge is crucial for future observations of atmospheric signals on planets such as TRAPPIST-1 d, e, and f.

The team’s findings indicate that the star has a dominant role in shaping observations of the TRAPPIST-1 system. While they did not detect signs of an atmosphere around TRAPPIST-1 b, the researchers note that the star’s influence will have similar effects on other planets in the system. This underscores the need to develop techniques to mitigate the impact of the star when studying exoplanets.

The TRAPPIST-1 solar system has captivated scientists and space enthusiasts due to its potential for hosting habitable environments. The discovery of seven Earth-sized exoplanets, with three of them located within the habitable zone, has sparked hopes of finding signs of life beyond our solar system.

The study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters provides valuable insights into the TRAPPIST-1 solar system and the challenges posed by stellar contamination in exoplanetary observations. It also showcases the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope in furthering our understanding of distant solar systems.

출처 :
– James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) – NASA
– The Astrophysical Journal Letters – American Astronomical Society (AAS)

