라비 진동의 새로운 형태: 동시 회전과 궤도 각운동량

비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of scientists from Jinan University, China, has reported a groundbreaking discovery in the field of Rabi oscillation. In a paper published in Light: Science & Applications, the researchers, led by Professor Zhen Li and Shenhe Fu, have uncovered a new form of Rabi oscillation that exhibits both spin and orbital angular momentum.

Rabi oscillation is a fundamental phenomenon in quantum mechanics that has been extensively studied in various disciplines. It has led to important applications in nuclear magnetic resonance imaging, spectroscopy, and quantum information processing. Until now, two independent classes of wave states in Rabi oscillation were known: spin waves and orbital waves. However, a wave state that merges both spin and orbital angular momentum had remained elusive.

To reveal this new phenomenon, the scientists established a pseudo spin-1/2 formalism and created a controllable magnetic field through light-crystal interaction. By observing the oscillations of spin and orbital angular momentum in weak and strong coupling regimes, driven by a synthetic magnetic field, they demonstrated the simultaneous presence of both spin and orbital angular momentum in a Rabi oscillation.

Furthermore, the researchers introduced an electrically tunable platform that allows for precise control of the transition between different Rabi oscillatory modes. This platform enables the emission of orbital-angular-momentum beams with tunable topological structures. The results of this study provide a general framework for exploring spin-orbit couplings in higher-order regimes and offer ways to manipulate the spin and orbital angular momentum of light in three and four dimensions. The method and technique developed in this study have potential applications in classical and quantum optics.

This groundbreaking discovery opens new possibilities for spinor manipulation and structured light beams. The scientists have created a system that can fully control the synthesized magnetic fields by structuring the light beam or engineering the crystal. Structured light, which combines spin and orbital angular momentum states, has great potential for high-capacity data multiplexing.

Overall, this study represents a significant advancement in Rabi oscillation research and provides new insights into the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics and nonlinear optics.

– Light: Science & Applications journal article by Guohua Liu, Xiliang Zhang, Xin Zhang, Yanwen Hu, Zhen Li, Zhenqiang Chen, and Shenhe Fu (no URL provided)
– Department of Optoelectronic Engineering, Jinan University (no URL provided)

