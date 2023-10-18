도시의 삶

과학

새로운 연구에 따르면 별은 "상대론적 칼날"에 의해 잠재적으로 반으로 쪼개질 수 있습니다.

A new study conducted by researchers at the Center for Cosmology and Particle Physics at New York University suggests that stars could be sliced in half by “relativistic blades,” which are ultra-powerful outflows of plasma shaped by extremely strong magnetic fields. These star-splitting blades could potentially explain some of the brightest explosions in the universe, known as gamma-ray bursts (GRBs).

GRBs are extraordinarily powerful explosions in the sky, but they often occur too far away for us to observe them in detail. These bursts are thought to be generated by either black holes or magnetars, which are highly magnetized neutron stars. However, the slow fade of some GRBs has been difficult for astronomers to explain.

In this new study, the authors propose that these lingering GRBs may result from the death of massive stars. When a star dies, its core collapses, forming a neutron star surrounded by hydrogen and helium layers. Through rapid compression and rotation, this neutron star can acquire an extremely strong magnetic field, turning it into a magnetar.

The chaotic environment surrounding a newborn magnetar causes its surroundings to be whipped around in a frenzied manner due to intense radiation and magnetic fields. Previous research suggests that a jet forms along the magnetar’s spin axis as a result. However, the researchers in this study discovered that the magnetar’s magnetic fields can also produce bursts of radiation along its equator.

These bursts of radiation, shaped by the centrifugal forces of the rotating star, form a blade that moves through the star at nearly the speed of light. The energy carried by this “relativistic blade” is greater than that of a supernova explosion and can effectively split the star in half as it travels outward. The blade continues to travel for a significant distance before losing momentum, potentially explaining the slow fading of certain GRBs.

During its journey, the blade also accumulates more material, amplifying its destructive power. Additionally, the blade causes instabilities within the star itself, leading to its ultimate demise.

While this study serves to demonstrate the plausibility of relativistic blades explaining GRBs, future research aims to analyze how these blades evolve over time and understand the process of stellar death associated with them. By identifying key signatures of this type of explosion, scientists can confirm if previously observed GRBs align with this model.

Sources: Center for Cosmology and Particle Physics at New York University, arXiv.org

