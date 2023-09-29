도시의 삶

영국 과학자들은 소행성 Bennu로부터 샘플을 받을 준비를 하고 있습니다.

로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
영국 과학자들은 소행성 Bennu로부터 샘플을 받을 준비를 하고 있습니다.

UK scientists are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a sample from asteroid Bennu, collected as part of NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission. The sample return is scheduled to take place on Sunday when a capsule containing rocks and dust from the asteroid’s surface will land in the Utah desert. This mission marks NASA’s first attempt to collect a sample from an asteroid and will deliver the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.

Asteroid Bennu, a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant of our early solar system, has the potential to provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of planets. Scientists consider it a time capsule that can shed light on the origin of organics and water that may have contributed to life on Earth. Unlike meteorites, which quickly become contaminated upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, the sample collected from Bennu will be nearly pristine, allowing scientists an unspoiled glimpse into the past.

Over 200 individuals from more than 35 globally distributed institutions, including researchers from The University of Manchester and the Natural History Museum, will have access to a quarter of the sample. They will study the composition of the samples in order to understand the role of organics and minerals altered by water in the formation of planets.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft, which launched in September 2016 and arrived at Bennu in December 2018, spent over two years studying the asteroid before collecting the sample in October 2020. The capsule is scheduled to land at 3:55pm BST.

This mission represents an important milestone in our ongoing exploration of the solar system, providing scientists with valuable data that will contribute to our understanding of planetary formation and the potential for life beyond Earth.

출처 :
– Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent: “UK scientists prepare to receive sample from asteroid Bennu”
– NASA: Osiris-Rex mission

로버트 앤드류

