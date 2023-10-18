도시의 삶

UCF, 국제 달밤 관측 행사에 참가

By비키 스타브로풀루

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
UCF, also known as SpaceU, is once again joining the global event, International Observe the Moon Night, to raise awareness about lunar science and exploration. The university will host its own Observe the Moon Knight on October 21, providing free access to telescopes and space-related activities around the Reflecting Pond. The event is open to the public.

During the event, UCF’s space experts will be available to assist attendees in observing the moon from campus. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m., allowing participants to enjoy views of the moon before the sky becomes too dark. UCF College of Sciences Assistant Professor of Physics, Adrienne “Addie” Dove, states that even at that time, the moon will still be visible.

Professor Yan Fernandez will join Dove at the event to share insights about their moon-related research, including NASA’s Lunar-VISE mission. This mission is focused on exploring a specific region of the moon to identify minerals and chemical resources.

Aside from telescope viewing, UCF Libraries and various student organizations will also have booths and activities related to astronomy and physics. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about these subjects, from meteorites to water rockets, as well as exploring moon craters. Additionally, there will be a lunar passport station, where participants can collect stamps as they move through different space stations hosted by UCF planetary scientists, science librarians, and members of the university’s Astronomy Society.

This event is just one of many Knights Under the Stars events hosted by Robinson Observatory and the student-run Astronomy Society. UCF continues its dedication to space research, earning it the nickname SpaceU. The university has a long-standing tradition of reaching for the stars, with numerous projects in support of NASA’s Artemis program and a significant contribution of graduates to the Kennedy Space Center. Furthermore, UCF has had asteroids named after over a dozen of its researchers and even has a planet named in its honor.

The spirit of space exploration also extends to UCF’s athletic programs with themed Space Games. These events, which first launched in 2016 with football, honor UCF’s involvement in the space industry. The upcoming Space Game for men’s soccer will be played against Coastal Carolina on October 18. Women’s soccer and volleyball have also already played their Space Games this year. The highlight will be UCF football’s seventh annual Space Game on November 11, with Oklahoma State as the opponent. Interestingly, UCF’s football stadium’s 50-yard line aligns with the same latitude as NASA’s historic launch pad, Launch Complex 39A, which is located about 35 miles east of the university.

UCF continues to strive for excellence in space research and education, both on and off the field.

출처 :
- 소스 기사

