소행성 베누(Bennu)의 잠재적인 실존 위협 – 당신이 알아야 할 것

By맘포 브레시아

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
According to astrophysics professor Bertram Bitsch from University College Cork (UCC), there is a one in 2,700 chance that Earth could be impacted by an asteroid called Bennu. This space rock, measuring just under 500m, could potentially create a six-kilometer wide crater and cause significant damage. However, this catastrophic event is not expected to occur for another 159 years, and there is still uncertainty surrounding its likelihood.

Professor Bitsch’s comments come in the wake of the return of the Nasa satellite probe, Osiris-Rex, from its mission to collect a soil sample from Bennu. The successful retrieval of 250g of soil from the asteroid provides scientists with valuable data for analysis. By understanding the composition of Bennu, researchers hope to gain insights into the origins of the universe.

While the probability of a collision with Earth is low, long-term planning is crucial in order to be prepared for any potential threat. It is important to determine strategies for deflecting or even destroying asteroids like Bennu if necessary. By studying the trajectory and gravitational influences on this space rock, scientists can better understand the risks associated with it.

Though movies like ‘Deep Impact’ and ‘Armageddon’ have popularized the notion of an asteroid-induced doomsday scenario, it is essential to approach this topic with rationality and scientific analysis. While the threat of Bennu remains a distant possibility, it serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing research and monitoring of near-Earth objects to ensure the safety of our planet in the future.

Sources: The Echo, Imperial College London ‘Earth impact’ programme

Definitions: Asteroid – a small rocky object that orbits the Sun, typically in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Gravitational encounters – events where the gravitational forces of celestial bodies alter the course of an object, such as an asteroid, in space.

