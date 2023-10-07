도시의 삶

NASA의 프시케 임무: 금속이 풍부한 소행성 탐사

NASA is set to launch its groundbreaking Psyche mission next week, marking the first-ever mission dedicated to studying a metal-rich asteroid and unraveling the mysteries of rocky celestial bodies. The mission aims to provide valuable insights into the formation and composition of objects in the solar system.

The Psyche spacecraft is scheduled to be launched on Thursday, October 12, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Its destination is a metal-rich asteroid located 2.2 billion miles away, nestled within the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This asteroid, also named Psyche, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to delve into its geological history and uncover its elemental makeup.

Equipped with three advanced science instruments, the Psyche spacecraft is well-prepared to unravel the mysteries of this enigmatic asteroid. The magnetometer onboard will search for traces of an ancient magnetic field, shedding light on the early history of the asteroid. The gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer will help identify the chemical elements that compose the asteroid, providing crucial insights into its formation. Meanwhile, the multispectral imager will capture detailed information about the asteroid’s mineral composition and topography.

Once the spacecraft arrives at Psyche, it will spend approximately 26 months orbiting the asteroid, collecting a wealth of data through high-resolution imaging and other measurements. This data will allow scientists to gain a deeper understanding of the asteroid’s history, its internal structure, and the various processes that have shaped it over time.

By unraveling the secrets of Psyche, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the formation and evolution of metal-rich asteroids in our solar system. This information could potentially provide clues about the early stages of planet formation and shed light on the processes that shaped the rocky objects we see today.

The launch of the Psyche mission marks an important milestone in our exploration of celestial bodies, opening up new avenues of knowledge about the formation and composition of objects in the solar system.

