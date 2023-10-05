도시의 삶

로얄 티렐 박물관에는 희귀한 트리케라톱스 두개골이 전시되어 있습니다

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology in Drumheller, Canada, has unveiled its latest exhibit, a fossilized triceratops skull from the late Cretaceous Period. The skull, nicknamed Calli, is the best-preserved and most complete triceratops skull ever found in Canada. Triceratops fossils are relatively common in the United States but rare in Canada, making this discovery significant.

Dr. Caleb Brown, the museum’s curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution, expressed excitement about the new addition to the museum’s collection. He mentioned that the Royal Tyrrell Museum had not previously possessed an original triceratops skull.

The skull was discovered in 2014 during paleontological flood mitigation work after the floods of 2013. It was found near Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River. Due to its size and weight, the fossil had to be extracted in “blocks” and airlifted to Drumheller. Over the course of seven years, technicians at the museum carefully prepared the fossil for research and public display.

Technician Ian Macdonald spent 6,500 hours curating the fossil, meticulously removing 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull. The large size and uneven shape of the skull presented challenges during the curation process. Macdonald described the intricate work he had to do on each bump, pit, and groove in the fossil.

The triceratops skull measures six feet long by five feet wide and is incredibly fragile. To support the skull, the museum commissioned custom metal armature from blacksmiths in Strathmore.

This fascinating exhibit provides visitors with a rare opportunity to appreciate the majesty and complexity of triceratops, a dinosaur that roamed the foothills of southwest Alberta over 68 million years ago.

