도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

MIT 연구원, 트위스트론학과 준결정을 결합하여 초전도성에 대한 새로운 발견의 문을 열다

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
MIT 연구원, 트위스트론학과 준결정을 결합하여 초전도성에 대한 새로운 발견의 문을 열다

Researchers at MIT have made an exciting breakthrough in the study of quasicrystals by combining them with a technique called twistronics. Quasicrystals are a unique class of materials that exhibit unusual patterns and properties somewhere between a crystal and an amorphous material. The research, published in the journal Nature, introduces a new flexible platform for studying quasicrystals and exploring their potential applications.

The study builds on the field of twistronics, which involves stacking atomically thin layers of materials on top of one another and twisting them at a slight angle to create a moiré superlattice. This pattern has a significant impact on the behavior of electrons and can lead to the emergence of interesting phenomena. Twistronics has already been successful in creating new quantum materials with unique properties.

In this research, the team stacked three sheets of graphene on top of one another, twisting two of the sheets at different angles. This resulted in the creation of a quasicrystal, a material with a complex and irregular pattern of atoms. Quasicrystals have been challenging to study and understand due to the difficulty in producing them.

By combining twistronics and quasicrystals, the researchers have opened up new possibilities for exploring superconductivity and other exotic phenomena. Superconductivity is a phenomenon where electrons can flow through a material with zero resistance, leading to highly efficient electronic devices. Understanding and harnessing superconductivity has been a longstanding goal in electronics.

This research not only provides new insights into quasicrystals but also demonstrates the potential of twistronics as a versatile tool for creating and studying atomically thin materials. The unique properties and behaviors of these materials could have significant implications for future technological advancements.

출처 :
– MIT researchers combine twistronics, quasicrystals to study exotic phenomena – MIT News
– Nature research paper: “Superconductivity in twisted trilayer graphene stabilized by quenched lattice disorder”
– Twistronics – MIT Glossary
– Quasicrystals – MIT Glossary

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

인도양 심해에서 전례 없는 산호초 백화 현상 발견

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들이 개발한 새로운 DNA 나노 엔진

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

기생 벌레는 사마귀를 제어하기 위해 유전자 코드를 훔칩니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

인도양 심해에서 전례 없는 산호초 백화 현상 발견

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 개발한 새로운 DNA 나노 엔진

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

기생 벌레는 사마귀를 제어하기 위해 유전자 코드를 훔칩니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

천문학자들은 망원경 아카이브를 사용하여 마이크로초 단위의 폭발을 발견했습니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0