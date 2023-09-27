도시의 삶

화석화된 삼엽충이 마지막 식사를 믿을 수 없을 만큼 자세하게 공개하다

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
화석화된 삼엽충이 마지막 식사를 믿을 수 없을 만큼 자세하게 공개하다

A recent discovery by a team of paleontologists has unveiled the last meal of a fossilized trilobite from the Ordovician Period. The trilobite, named Bohemolichas incola, was so well-preserved that researchers were able to identify the remains of its meal in its fossilized stomach.

Using synchrotron microtomography, the team found fragmented shells of various marine creatures, including ostracods, hyoliths, and bivalves. This is the first direct evidence of the trilobite’s diet, providing valuable insight into its feeding habits. The findings were published in the journal Nature.

The trilobite’s stomach was found to be packed with food, suggesting that it was preparing to molt. Arthropods, like trilobites, fill their digestive tract with water, air, or food to help crack their exoskeleton when molting. The researchers also observed signs that the trilobite was just beginning to molt, as the carapace was slightly disturbed.

The fossil of the trilobite was discovered over a century ago and has been kept at the Museum of Buroslav Horák in the Czech Republic. Thanks to advances in technology, particularly synchrotron microtomography, researchers were able to study the specimen in detail and uncover its last meal.

The trilobite was found to be an unselective feeder, consuming whatever it encountered that was small enough to fit in its mouth or easily broken up. The researchers could not determine whether the food items were alive, dead, or a combination of the two.

The remarkable preservation of the trilobite is attributed to its burial by an underwater mud flow. This preservation is similar to other remarkable fossils, such as a mammal and a beaked dinosaur found entwined with each other. In this case, the trilobite’s soft tissue was avoided by scavengers, possibly due to the noxious conditions of its digestive tract.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the life of trilobites and showcases the remarkable preservation that fossils can offer. It highlights the importance of using advanced techniques to unlock the secrets of the ancient past.

출처 :
– Nature – Study published in Nature describing the trilobite’s last meal.
– Gizmodo – Quote from study co-author Per Ahlberg about the trilobite’s feeding habits.
– Scientific Reports – Reference to a paper describing a similar fossil of a mammal and a beaked dinosaur.

By 가브리엘 보타

