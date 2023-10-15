도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

흡수 분광학의 발전

By맘포 브레시아

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
흡수 분광학의 발전

Absorption spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry tool that measures the intensity of light absorbed by a sample as a function of wavelength. This technique provides valuable information about electronic structure, quantum state, sample concentration, and interaction with other molecules. One area of interest in absorption spectroscopy is the study of molecules that can simultaneously absorb two photons of low-energy light. These molecules have a wide range of applications in various fields, including microscopy, data storage, and medicinal treatments.

However, studying this phenomenon through direct experimentation is challenging, and computer simulation is often used as a complementary tool. Simulations offer a microscopic view that is difficult to obtain through experiments. The problem is that simulating larger molecules requires extensive computational resources and can take days or even months to process.

To address this issue, physicist Tárcius Nascimento Ramos and his colleagues proposed an alternative method of calculation in a recent publication in The Journal of Chemical Physics. Ramos, who earned his PhD at the University of São Paulo’s Physics Institute, is currently a researcher at the University of Namur in Belgium.

The researchers evaluated the performance of a semi-empirical method that had been widely used in the past but had fallen out of favor due to its approximative nature. By using this method, they were able to significantly reduce the calculation time to just four hours on a conventional computer. This reduced computing cost allowed them to consider a large statistical sample for their simulations.

This advancement in absorption spectroscopy simulations has promising implications for future research. It provides a more efficient and accessible approach to studying the behavior of molecules that can absorb two photons of low-energy light. By understanding the properties and applications of these molecules, researchers can further explore their potential in fields such as microscopy, data storage, and medicine.

참조 :
– The Journal of Chemical Physics (JCP)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 혁신이 경제에 미치는 영향

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

ESA의 PAVER 프로젝트는 달에 도로에 적합한 표면을 만드는 것을 목표로 합니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

두 배의 산소 수준이 생명체에 미치는 영향: 매혹적인 시나리오

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 혁신이 경제에 미치는 영향

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

ESA의 PAVER 프로젝트는 달에 도로에 적합한 표면을 만드는 것을 목표로 합니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

두 배의 산소 수준이 생명체에 미치는 영향: 매혹적인 시나리오

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Doerr 지속 가능성 학교, Mineral-X 출시: 청정 에너지를 향한 광산업 발전

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0