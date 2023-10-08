도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로 발견된 트리케라톱스 두개골, 앨버타 박물관에서 공개

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로 발견된 트리케라톱스 두개골, 앨버타 박물관에서 공개

A nearly two-meter-long by two-meter-wide triceratops skull, believed to be from a dinosaur that lived 68 to 69 million years ago, has been unveiled at a museum in Alberta, Canada. This skull is a rare find in the southwestern Alberta foothills where dinosaur fossils are uncommon. The specimen, named “Cali,” was discovered along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River.

The skull was found in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015 during a survey following severe floods in the area. It spent many years in the lab getting prepared for research and display. Due to its size and weight, the skull had to be removed from the surrounding rock in smaller sections.

It took over 6,500 hours of work over seven years for the museum staff to prepare the fossil, removing more than 815 kilograms of hard rock. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilograms, making it a massive and impressive find. It is believed that the triceratops was not fully developed, indicating that it could have grown even larger if it had lived longer.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the museum’s new “Fossils in Focus” exhibit features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils. Further scientific research related to the fossil is expected to be published in the future.

출처: 캐나다 언론

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0