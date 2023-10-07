도시의 삶

캐나다에서 발견된 가장 잘 보존된 트리케라톱스 두개골이 전시 중입니다

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta is showcasing the best preserved and most complete triceratops skull ever found in Canada. The massive skull is part of the museum’s “Fossils in Focus” exhibit, which highlights significant discoveries and new research in the field of paleontology.

Caleb Brown, the curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution, describes the skull as the most complete and best preserved triceratops skull in Canada. Triceratops fossils are more common in the United States, making this find especially rare for Canada.

Discovered in 2014 during a survey following the 2013 floods in southern Alberta, the skull measures nearly two meters long and two meters wide. Technicians collected it in 2015, along with nearly 500 other specimens from more than 200 newly discovered fossil sites.

The triceratops skull, found in the southwestern Alberta foothills along Callum Creek, underwent years of preparation before being displayed. Due to its size, the skull was carefully removed in smaller chunks after exploiting existing breaks in the rock.

The museum’s staff spent more than 6,500 hours over seven years preparing the fossil, nicknamed “Cali.” They meticulously removed over 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull, which itself weighs almost 500 kilograms.

The triceratops lived approximately 68 to 69 million years ago and was likely not fully developed. This suggests that it could have grown even larger if it had survived longer.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit also includes dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils. Further scientific research related to the fossil is expected to be released in the future.

Source: Colette Derworiz in Calgary, The Canadian Press

