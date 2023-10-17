도시의 삶

새로운 방법은 햇빛을 사용하여 폐수 오염 물질을 귀중한 화학 물질로 변환합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) and the Harbin Institute of Technology have developed an innovative method to convert wastewater contaminants into valuable chemicals using sunlight. This breakthrough could revolutionize chemical manufacturing, making it more sustainable and eco-friendly.

The researchers utilized semiconductor biohybrids, which are composed of engineered bacteria and efficient light-harvesting materials. These biohybrids can harness sunlight to produce chemicals like 2,3-butanediol more efficiently. Conventional chemical manufacturing processes are energy-intensive, but this new approach uses renewable solar energy.

To overcome the challenges of scaling up this technology, the researchers focused on converting pollutants from wastewater directly in the wastewater environment. They used organic carbon, heavy metals, and sulfate compounds present in wastewater as the raw materials for constructing the biohybrids. By selecting a marine bacterium called Vibrio natriegens, which has exceptional tolerance for high salt concentrations, the researchers trained the engineered strain to utilize different metal and carbon sources to produce semiconductor biohybrids directly from wastewater.

The biohybrids were able to produce significantly higher yields of 2,3-butanediol compared to bacterial cells alone. The process was also scalable, achieving solar-driven production on a 5-liter scale using real wastewater. This eco-friendly approach not only reduces costs but also has a smaller environmental impact compared to traditional methods of bacterial fermentation and fossil fuel-based production.

“The biohybrid platform not only boasts a lower carbon footprint but also reduces product costs, leading to an overall smaller environmental impact when compared to both traditional bacterial fermentation and fossil fuel-based methods,” said Professor GAO Xiang, one of the researchers involved in the study.

This groundbreaking research opens up possibilities for transforming wastewater into valuable chemicals using sunlight, paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for chemical manufacturing.

Source: Nature Sustainability (doi: 10.1038/s41893-023-01063-6)

