과학

후성유전학적 시계를 이용한 식물 진화 타이밍

By가브리엘 보타

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
Recent discoveries in the field of epigenetics have revealed that epigenetic changes accumulate during an individual’s lifetime and that these changes are correlated with chronological age in mammals. In humans, this has led to the development of epigenetic clocks that serve as biomarkers of aging. Now, a new study has shown that epigenetic clocks also exist in plants, and they can accurately measure time over multiple generations.

The international research team, co-led by the University of Georgia, the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, and the Technical University of Munich, published their findings in the journal Science. They discovered that epigenetic clocks in plants can measure time with a resolution ranging from decades to centuries, providing an accuracy that traditional DNA mutation-based clocks cannot achieve.

The existence of epigenetic clocks in plants has significant implications for answering microevolutionary questions. For example, these clocks can shed light on the timing of invasive species’ introduction and the consequences of human activities since modern industrialization.

The study demonstrated the existence of an epigenetic clock in plants through the study of DNA methylation in a 300-year-old poplar tree. The researchers combined DNA methylation data with branch diameter and coring data to estimate branch age accurately. They found that the DNA methylation data alone could accurately estimate the age of a branch, indicating the presence of an epigenetic clock in plants.

Further experiments with the self-fertilizing plant A. thaliana and the clonal seagrass Z. marina confirmed the accuracy of plant epigenetic clocks in reflecting known divergence times. The researchers also tested experimental evolution populations of A. thaliana, exposing them to different environments, and found that epigenetic clocks accurately estimated the time of pedigree.

This research opens up new possibilities for understanding plant evolution and the age of large clones of plants. With this epigenetic clock, scientists can accurately date populations and address longstanding questions regarding plant age and evolution.

출처 :
– “An evolutionary epigenetic clock in plants” – Science (doi: 10.1126/science.adh9443)
– 조지아 대학교

By 가브리엘 보타

