도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천문학자들은 고대 초신성 잔해의 시간 경과를 포착합니다

By맘포 브레시아

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들은 고대 초신성 잔해의 시간 경과를 포착합니다

A time-lapse video released by scientists showcases the remnants of a supernova explosion that occurred approximately 20,000 years ago. The video, created using data collected over 20 years from the Hubble Space Telescope, zooms in on the Cygnus Loop, a nebula that represents the aftermath of a supernova event. Nebulas, such as the Cygnus Loop, are vast clouds of gas and dust in space formed from the remnants of a star that exploded in a supernova. These nebulae often serve as “stellar nurseries” where the materials of old stars can come together and form new ones.

The Cygnus Loop was first discovered in 1784 and has continuously intrigued scientists. It has a bubble-like structure with a diameter of roughly 120 light-years. Researchers have observed that the nebula resembles a cotton ball with a bright central region and a glowing cobweb-like shell. The new time-lapse of a slice of the Cygnus Loop has provided some fascinating findings.

The Hubble Space Telescope’s clear images revealed density differences in the shock wave associated with the supernova as it expands through space. When a star explodes in a supernova, it releases an enormous amount of material with tremendous force, generating shock waves of energy that propagate across vast distances. These shock waves heat the surrounding area to extreme temperatures and expel material at incredible speeds. The material often takes the form of threads or filaments. The Cygnus Loop’s time-lapse data revealed gossamer filaments resembling wrinkles in a bedsheet stretched across two light-years.

Moreover, the filaments in the Cygnus Loop have maintained their speed and shape over the past 20 years. These shock waves are so fast that if we could match their velocity, we would travel from Earth to the moon in less than half an hour. This discovery adds to our understanding of the dynamics of supernova remnants.

Overall, this time-lapse video offers a captivating glimpse into the remnants of an ancient cosmic explosion and illuminates the intricate structures formed by shock waves. The clarity provided by the Hubble Space Telescope enhances our understanding of the universe and encourages further exploration.

출처 :
– 나사
– 허블 우주 망원경

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0