도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

저속 촬영 비디오는 용골자리 에타(Eta Carinae)에서 발생한 놀라운 별의 분출을 보여줍니다.

By로버트 앤드류

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
저속 촬영 비디오는 용골자리 에타(Eta Carinae)에서 발생한 놀라운 별의 분출을 보여줍니다.

Scientists have recently released a time-lapse video showcasing a stellar eruption that occurred 180 years ago. The footage, compiled from two decades of data captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, offers a captivating glimpse into the past.

The video combines observations from Chandra, taken between 1999 and 2020, with data from ESA’s XMM-Newton spacecraft. These datasets were used to capture the explosive event known as the “Great Eruption” from Eta Carinae, a star system featuring two massive stars.

Eta Carinae’s “Great Eruption” is believed to have resulted from the collision of two stars that were initially part of a three-star system. The event, which took place in the mid-19th century, continues to be observed today.

The time-lapse footage reveals the expansion of the explosion into space, with speeds reaching an astonishing 4.5 million miles per hour. It shows how Eta Carinae ejected a significant amount of mass, between 10 and 45 times the mass of the Sun, forming two spherical clouds of gas known as the Homunculus Nebula.

The blue cloud visible in the video represents the Homunculus Nebula, while the growing bright orange ring demonstrates the expansion of X-ray emissions over time. Additionally, the video highlights the presence of a previously unknown faint shell of X-rays outside the expanding ring.

This new footage and the accompanying deep image provide valuable insights into Eta Carinae’s volatile history. The observations shed light on the rapid expansion of the ring and provide clues to the star system’s complex evolution.

The time-lapse video not only showcases the incredible scientific achievements of astronomers but also offers a mesmerizing journey through time. It allows us to witness the consequences of a significant stellar event that occurred nearly two centuries ago.

정의 :
– Chandra X-ray Observatory: A space telescope launched by NASA in 1999 to study the X-ray emissions from celestial bodies.
– Eta Carinae: A massive star system located in the Carina constellation, approximately 7,500 light-years away from Earth.
– Homunculus Nebula: The name given to the two spherical clouds of gas formed from the material ejected during the “Great Eruption” of Eta Carinae.

출처 :
– NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory
– ESA XMM-Newton spacecraft

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Generative AI는 P 대 NP 문제를 탐색합니다: GPT-4의 통찰력

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들은 엑스레이를 통해 성간 물체를 이해한다고 말합니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Generative AI는 P 대 NP 문제를 탐색합니다: GPT-4의 통찰력

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0