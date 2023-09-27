도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

모로코에서 새로 발견된 쥐라기 시대 공룡 발자국 유적지 XNUMX곳

By맘포 브레시아

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
모로코에서 새로 발견된 쥐라기 시대 공룡 발자국 유적지 XNUMX곳

Researchers from Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Liverpool John Moores University, and the University of Birmingham have uncovered three new Jurassic-era dinosaur track sites in Morocco. These track sites, found in the Isli geological formation in the Imilchil-Outerbat region, contain tracks from various types of dinosaurs.

Track sites are areas where tracks left behind by ancient creatures have been preserved in stone. Over time, these tracks become buried and compacted into rock. Erosion eventually exposes the tracks, providing paleobiologists with valuable information about the creatures that once roamed the area.

The three newly discovered track sites have been dated to be between 145 and 165 million years old, placing them within the Jurassic period. They contain a diverse range of tracks believed to have been made by different types of dinosaurs.

One of the track sites spans approximately 61 meters and contains 18 trackways. Among these trackways, six are believed to have been made by sauropods, 11 by theropods, and one by an ornithopod. Another track site measures just over nine meters and features two trackways made by adult theropods and several juvenile theropods. The third site is nearly five meters long and contains a variety of bird-like theropod tracks.

Although a large number of tracks have been found, the researchers have yet to link any of them to specific body fossils due to the scarcity of dinosaur fossils in the area.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

출처 :

Ahmed Oussou et al, New Middle to Late Jurassic dinosaur tracksites in the Central High Atlas Mountains, Morocco, Royal Society Open Science (2023). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.231091

Phys.org: https://phys.org/news/2023-09-jurassic-era-dinosaur-track-sites-morocco.html

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

전기장을 이용한 그래핀 표면의 마찰 제어

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0