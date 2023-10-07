도시의 삶

연구원들이 손상 없는 단백질 분석을 위한 새로운 기술을 개발했습니다.

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
연구원들이 손상 없는 단백질 분석을 위한 새로운 기술을 개발했습니다.

Researchers from Texas A&M University and TEES have made a breakthrough in protein analysis by introducing a new technique called thermostable-Raman-interaction-profiling (TRIP). Traditionally, Raman spectroscopy has been challenging for biomedical researchers due to the damage caused to live proteins during optical measurements. However, the TRIP approach allows for low-concentration, low-dose screenings of protein-to-ligand interactions in relevant conditions, providing label-free, highly reproducible measurements.

Raman spectroscopy is a technique that involves shining monochromatic light onto a sample and observing the scattered light that emerges. However, the heat generated by the light has historically resulted in the destruction of live proteins, leading to inconsistent results. Now, TRIP offers a solution by cooling down the surface or substrate, which prevents protein damage. This allows researchers to obtain the necessary information without compromising the integrity of the proteins.

The implications of this breakthrough are significant. Protein-ligand interactions play a crucial role in various biological processes, including signal transduction, immune responses, and gene regulation. TRIP’s ability to detect these interactions in real-time could shorten the timeline for drug and vaccine testing, potentially leading to more rapid and cost-effective development.

Furthermore, the TRIP technique requires smaller sample sizes and lower protein concentrations, making it a more cost-effective option for testing. This advancement in protein analysis has the potential to revolutionize clinical testing by providing same-day results with higher accuracy.

The research team is also exploring additional applications for the TRIP method. They hope to identify the chemical composition of proteins using this technique, which could have implications for DNA analysis and other biological molecules.

Overall, the development of the TRIP technique offers a promising solution to the challenges faced in protein analysis. With its ability to provide damage-free measurements in relevant conditions, TRIP has the potential to transform various fields, including drug development, vaccine testing, and clinical diagnostics.

– “Label-free drug interaction screening via Raman microscopy” by Narangerel Altangerel, Benjamin W. Neuman, Philip R. Hemmer, Vladislav V. Yakovlev, Navid Rajil, Zhenhuan Yi, Alexei V. Sokolov and Marlan O. Scully
– Supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), the Office of Naval Research, the Robert A. Welch Foundation, TEES, the National Institutes of Health, and the Texas A&M University X Grants Program.

