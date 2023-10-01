도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx, 역사적인 소행성 샘플 반환 임무 완료

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 OSIRIS-REx, 역사적인 소행성 샘플 반환 임무 완료

NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission, OSIRIS-REx, successfully landed on Earth on September 24 after collecting samples of rock and dust from asteroid Bennu. The sample return capsule was flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the samples will be stored and shared with scientists around the world. This mission will help astronomers understand how planets formed and how life began, as well as provide insights into near-Earth asteroids.

NASA Astronaut Sets U.S. Record with 371 Days in Space

Another historic event took place on September 27 as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returned to Earth after spending a U.S. record-setting 371 days in space. Rubio, along with two crewmates, landed safely in Kazakhstan. This extended mission will enable researchers to study the effects of long-duration spaceflight on humans.

Progress Made on NASA’s Artemis II Mission to the Moon

The core stage of NASA’s Artemis II Moon rocket, equipped with all four RS-25 engines, has been completed at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility. The Artemis II astronauts have also completed the first in a series of integrated ground system tests at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Artemis II will be NASA’s first crewed mission under the Artemis program, which aims to land the next humans on the Moon.

Previewing the “Ring of Fire” Annular Eclipse

On October 14, a rare annular solar eclipse will be visible across the United States, from Oregon to Texas. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon does not completely block out the Sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect. This event provides an opportunity for observers to witness this unique phenomenon. Visit solarsystem.nasa.gov/eclipses to learn more about eclipses.

출처 :
– NASA: Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government.
– OSIRIS-REx: Launched in 2016, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft is NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission.
– Artemis II: The Artemis II mission is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

Virgin Galactic, 우주 관광 임무를 하루 연기

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주선을 위한 전기역학적 추진의 타당성

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

천문의 광경: 아메리카 대륙을 밝히는 금환일식

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

Virgin Galactic, 우주 관광 임무를 하루 연기

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주선을 위한 전기역학적 추진의 타당성

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

천문의 광경: 아메리카 대륙을 밝히는 금환일식

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 적외선으로 프시케 소행성을 관찰하기 위해 망원경을 사용합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0