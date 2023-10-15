도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

장수거북이 바다의 염분과 싸우는 방법

By가브리엘 보타

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
장수거북이 바다의 염분과 싸우는 방법

Water is essential for life, but with 96% of Earth’s water found in the oceans, most of it is undrinkable due to its high salt content. However, certain species have evolved ingenious ways to thrive in this salty environment. In her book “The Blue Machine: How the Ocean Works,” oceanographer Helen Czerski delves into the fascinating adaptations of leatherback turtles to the extreme saltiness of their surroundings.

Leatherback turtles navigate through the foggy turquoise waters off Nova Scotia, surrounded by fragments of drifting organic life. These turtles have traveled thousands of kilometers from their breeding grounds in the Caribbean and are now hungry. At a molecular level, their bodies are similar to ours, with lower salt concentrations. Their leathery skin acts as a protective barrier, preventing excessive salt from entering their bodies.

While most ocean vertebrates do not drink water, they still face the challenge of maintaining water balance and keeping out salt. The leatherback turtle excels at this game. Feeding primarily on jellyfish, which are as salty as the ocean, the turtle consumes three times as much salt as food with every mouthful. To combat this, leatherback turtles have specialized salt glands that remove the excess salt and secrete it through their tear ducts. These tears are thick and viscous, containing almost twice the salt concentration of the ocean. In order to survive, the turtle must ‘cry’ approximately 8 liters (2 gallons) of tears every hour.

The adaptation of leatherback turtles to cope with the saltiness of their environment is both ingenious and heartbreaking. They tirelessly scull through the water, saving and extracting nutrients, while expelling excess salt through their tears. This constant process allows them to survive and thrive in the ocean’s salty embrace.

출처 :
– Czerski, H. (2023). The Blue Machine: How the Ocean Works. W. W. Norton & Company.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 혁신이 경제에 미치는 영향

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

ESA의 PAVER 프로젝트는 달에 도로에 적합한 표면을 만드는 것을 목표로 합니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

두 배의 산소 수준이 생명체에 미치는 영향: 매혹적인 시나리오

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 혁신이 경제에 미치는 영향

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

ESA의 PAVER 프로젝트는 달에 도로에 적합한 표면을 만드는 것을 목표로 합니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

두 배의 산소 수준이 생명체에 미치는 영향: 매혹적인 시나리오

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Doerr 지속 가능성 학교, Mineral-X 출시: 청정 에너지를 향한 광산업 발전

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0