도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

위성전화의 밝은 미래: BlueWalker 3 위성과 빛 공해 문제

By가브리엘 보타

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
위성전화의 밝은 미래: BlueWalker 3 위성과 빛 공해 문제

The BlueWalker 3 satellite, developed by AST SpaceMobile, has recently made headlines for its groundbreaking technology that turns regular smartphones into satellite phones. However, this innovative satellite has also raised concerns about the growing issue of light pollution.

According to a study published in the journal Nature, the BlueWalker 3 satellite has become one of the brightest objects visible in the night sky. This poses a problem for astronomers and researchers, as it could potentially interfere with their observations of celestial bodies. The satellite’s brightness is comparable to the eighth brightest star visible from Earth, Procyon. Only the Moon, Jupiter, Venus, and seven stars are brighter than BlueWalker 3.

The brightness of a satellite is directly related to its size, with larger satellites reflecting more light. The BlueWalker 3 is currently the brightest satellite in low Earth orbit due to its significant size, boasting a 64-square-meter array. However, this satellite is just a prototype for a constellation of even larger satellites being developed by AST SpaceMobile and supported by AT&T.

Light pollution created by these satellites can have various negative effects. For astronomers, it can make it difficult to point out constellations and observe nebulas, dust clouds, and other celestial details. Wildlife, such as birds that navigate by starlight, can also be impacted by the brighter night sky. Moreover, the cultural and spiritual value of stargazing may be diminished if light pollution continues to increase.

While the BlueWalker 3 and similar satellites offer improved internet access and communication capabilities, efforts to minimize light pollution should be prioritized. Industry players can explore design modifications to reduce the amount of light reflected by satellites. Additionally, regulators may consider including assessments of a satellite’s impact on the night sky as part of the authorization process before launch.

In conclusion, the BlueWalker 3 satellite represents the future of satellite phones, but its brightness raises concerns about light pollution. Balancing technological advancements with the preservation of our night sky and its ecological and cultural significance is crucial for a sustainable future.

출처 :
– Justine Calma, AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite turns smartphones into satellite phones, The Verge.
– Research article: Jeremy Tregloan-Reed et al., Nature.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0