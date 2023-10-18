도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Astroforge, 최초의 상업용 심우주 임무 준비

By비키 스타브로풀루

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astroforge, 최초의 상업용 심우주 임무 준비

Astroforge, a California-based company, is making significant progress in its mission to mine precious metals in space. The company is set to launch its spacecraft, Brokkr-2, on a rocket as part of SpaceX’s Artemis program next year. This will be the first time that a private company has sent a mission into deep space.

The motivation behind space mining is the increasing need for metals as the world shifts away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy. Earth’s resources are limited, and mining in traditional locations comes with economic and environmental costs. However, many asteroids in our solar system contain a wealth of metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and platinum-group metals, which are crucial for the industries of the future. In addition, these asteroids have higher concentrations of metals than on Earth, meaning less material needs to be mined to produce more metals.

Astroforge aims to tap into this market by successfully commercializing mining in space. While other companies have attempted space mining in the past, Astroforge believes that the current landscape is more favorable due to reduced costs and the availability of off-the-shelf components from a thriving ecosystem of space companies. The total cost of Astroforge’s Brokkr-2 mission is estimated to be less than $10 million.

Astroforge’s founders, Matt Gialich and Jose Acain, both have backgrounds in space engineering, with experience at SpaceX and other aerospace companies. They recognized the potential for space missions but were deterred by the bureaucratic challenges associated with working on deep space projects. Instead, they decided to launch Astroforge to capitalize on the advancements in space technology and the potential for lower launch costs.

For its first deep-space mission, Astroforge has targeted an M-type asteroid, believed to contain a higher concentration of metals than Earth. While the initial mission will involve a flyby of the asteroid for data collection and exploration, Astroforge hopes to use this information for future mining operations.

Astroforge’s progress in developing its spacecraft and successfully test firing its rockets demonstrates its readiness for a commercial deep space mission. With the increasing demand for metals and the potential of space resources to meet those needs, Astroforge is poised to make a significant impact in the mining industry.

출처 : 포브스

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

소행성 33 폴리임니아: 신비롭고 밀도가 높은 존재

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

HIV 감염자는 코로나19 재감염 위험이 더 높다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

소행성 33 폴리임니아: 신비롭고 밀도가 높은 존재

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 현생 인류의 네안데르탈인 DNA 분포를 분석하다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

HIV 감염자는 코로나19 재감염 위험이 더 높다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

이번 주말 온타리오에서 오리온자리 유성우를 볼 수 있는 곳

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0