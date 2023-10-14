도시의 삶

왕립 티렐 박물관(Royal Tyrrell Museum): 선사 시대 보물의 세계 기록 컬렉션

By맘포 브레시아

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Royal Tyrrell Museum (RTM) in Druheller, Alberta, is not just any museum. It has been recognized by the Guinness World Records not once, not twice, but five times for its exceptional collection of prehistoric items. Since its opening in 1985, the museum has amassed an impressive collection of fossils and bones, including some remarkable discoveries.

The RTM is home to the largest marine animal ever discovered, the best-preserved armoured dinosaur, the fossil with the longest neck, the most complete Tyrannosaur skeleton, and recently, the most complete archaeological find – a fully intact Ornithomimid. These records, along with their numerous other newsworthy accomplishments, demonstrate the museum’s commitment to scientific discovery and preservation.

Beyond its world-renowned collection, the Royal Tyrrell Museum is also a place of learning and exploration. Visitors can delve into interactive exhibits and educational programs to expand their knowledge of paleontology. Additionally, during the warmer months, guided tours are available to explore the surrounding badlands, where visitors have the opportunity to make their own remarkable discoveries.

The museum’s researchers have played a crucial role in the scientific community, assisting in the identification of new species and uncovering rarely seen fossils. Their dedication to advancing the field of paleontology is evident in the high caliber of their collection.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or have been before, a trip to the Royal Tyrrell Museum is an unforgettable experience. With its world-record collection and ongoing contributions to scientific research, this museum is a true treasure for paleontology enthusiasts and history lovers alike. Don’t miss the chance to witness the wonders of the prehistoric world.

