도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 빛을 전달할 수 있는 2D 광학 도파관을 발견했습니다

By가브리엘 보타

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 빛을 전달할 수 있는 2D 광학 도파관을 발견했습니다

Scientists at the University of Chicago have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of optics. They have found that a sheet of glass crystal just a few atoms thick, known as a 2D optical waveguide, can trap and carry light. This material is not only efficient but can also travel relatively long distances, up to a centimeter, which is significant in the world of light-based computing.

The research, published in the journal Science, showcases the potential of 2D photonic circuits. The thin and flat strands of glass crystal act as waveguides, allowing light to be guided along a chip using prisms, lenses, and switches. Unlike traditional waveguides, where light particles stay enclosed, this system allows part of the photon to stick out of the crystal as it travels, similar to placing suitcases on top of a conveyor belt rather than inside a closed tube. This opens up new possibilities for building intricate devices and sensors at the microscopic level.

The scientists hope to use this technology to create very thin photonic circuits that can be stacked to integrate a greater number of tiny devices into the same chip area. While the experiments used molybdenum disulfide, the principles behind this discovery should apply to other materials as well.

This groundbreaking research is the result of years of hard work and innovation by the team at the University of Chicago. They had to devise their own methods for growing the material and measuring how the light behaved. The findings have the potential to revolutionize the field of optics and pave the way for new advancements in technology.

Source: University of Chicago Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Science Journal DOI: 10.1126/science.adi2322

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 화성 샘플 반환 임무는 과제, 일정 지연 및 예산 문제에 직면해 있습니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

Atlantic News, 핼리팩스에 마지막 남은 신문 가판대로서 50주년 기념

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

소행성 샘플을 담은 NASA의 우주 캡슐이 유타 사막에 성공적으로 착륙했습니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 화성 샘플 반환 임무는 과제, 일정 지연 및 예산 문제에 직면해 있습니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

Atlantic News, 핼리팩스에 마지막 남은 신문 가판대로서 50주년 기념

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

소행성 샘플을 담은 NASA의 우주 캡슐이 유타 사막에 성공적으로 착륙했습니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

ISRO, 달에서 샘플을 반환하는 임무 개발

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0