도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

기후 위기에 직면한 알파인 마모트를 위한 폭력적인 생존 게임

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
기후 위기에 직면한 알파인 마모트를 위한 폭력적인 생존 게임

The adorable alpine marmots, admired by hikers and immortalized in art and advertising, live a life of vicious competition for dominance. However, the climate crisis is intensifying their struggle for survival in the Alps.

In a lab near the French-Italian border, ecologists Christophe Bonenfant and Rébecca Garcia carefully handle alpine marmots, anaesthetizing them, taking measurements and samples, and returning them to their capture site. The marmots, known for their brutal nature, fiercely fight for territory and dominance. The dominant couple prevents other family members from reproducing through bullying and stress levels. Subordinates must leave the group or kill their parents to mate.

The researchers refer to this battle for dominance as the “Game of Burrows,” drawing parallels to a well-known television show. The warmer climate in the Alps is making the game even more violent, with conflicts increasing and subordinates leaving their groups earlier. The diminishing snow cover, essential for insulation in their burrows during hibernation, threatens the survival of marmot pups. As a result, infanticide rates have risen, and the stability of social structures and family groups has decreased.

Other climate-related changes, such as the encroachment of the treeline and the arrival of new predators, further compound the threats faced by the marmots. The warming Alps serve as a stark illustration of the climate emergency.

While the alpine marmot is not currently endangered, the population is steadily declining by 4% annually due to these climate-related factors. The researchers are working to understand and mitigate these threats to protect the marmots and their complex social structure.

Sources: Université de Lyon

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0