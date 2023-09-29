도시의 삶

Stoke Space의 호퍼 로켓 프로토타입, 성공적인 비행 테스트 시연

가브리엘 보타

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
Stoke Space의 호퍼 로켓 프로토타입, 성공적인 비행 테스트 시연

Stoke Space recently shared stunning new photos from a flight test of their Hopper reusable rocket prototype. The test, named Hopper2, included a vertical takeoff and vertical landing demonstration, and the second-stage rocket successfully lifted about 30 feet off the ground before safely touching down in its targeted landing zone.

The photos shared by Stoke Space show the spacecraft on the launch pad at their test site in Moses Lake, Washington, with the rocket’s hydrogen/oxygen engine igniting a bright blaze during liftoff. This test, performed on September 17, aimed to showcase several of Hopper’s systems and design elements, including its novel engine, coolant-based heat shield, and propulsion system.

Although the spacecraft did not directly experience the heat of hypersonic reentry during the test flight, it has successfully operated at 100% of the expected heat load in simulated conditions. This accomplishment brings Stoke Space closer to developing fully reusable rockets.

Stoke Space stated, “This test was the last test in our Hopper technology demonstration program. We successfully completed all of the planned objectives,” in an announcement about the successful test launch. They also expressed confidence in their novel approach to creating robust and rapidly reusable space vehicles, indicating that they have obtained valuable data that will allow them to evolve the vehicle design from a technology demonstrator to a reliable reusable space vehicle.

With the successful test of the second-stage rocket, Stoke Space will now focus on developing a reusable first stage, as part of their goal to build a 100% reusable rocket with a turnaround time of only 24 hours.

Stoke Space (statement)
Images from Stoke Space Twitter account (now X)

가브리엘 보타

