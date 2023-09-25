도시의 삶

목성의 달 유로파에서 이산화탄소가 발견되어 숨겨진 바다를 가리킨다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일
목성의 달 유로파에서 이산화탄소가 발견되어 숨겨진 바다를 가리킨다

Scientists have used data from the James Webb Space Telescope to detect carbon dioxide on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. This finding suggests that the vast ocean beneath Europa’s icy shell may have the necessary chemical elements to support life. Europa is already believed to have a huge saltwater ocean beneath its frozen exterior, making it a potential host for extraterrestrial life in our Solar System. However, confirming whether the ocean has the right conditions has been challenging.

The research teams that analyzed the Webb telescope data found that the most abundant carbon dioxide was located in a region called Tara Regio, known for its chaotic terrain with jagged ridges and cracks. It is speculated that warm water from the ocean might rise to the surface, melting the ice and creating uneven crags over time.

The first study concluded that the carbon dioxide likely originated from Europa’s internal ocean. However, the possibility that the carbon came from the planet’s interior as rock-like carbonate minerals, which were then broken apart by irradiation, could not be ruled out. Furthermore, table salt has also been detected in Tara Regio, indicating a potential connection to the hidden ocean.

While scientists were hoping to observe plumes of water or volatile gases shooting out of Europa’s surface, they did not detect any. Two upcoming space missions, the European Space Agency’s Jupiter moon probe Juice and NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, aim to gather more information about Europa and its mysterious ocean. The Juice mission, scheduled to fly past Europa in 2032, will contribute valuable insights into the moon’s surface chemistry. Scientists emphasize that the primary goal of these missions is to determine if the icy moons of Jupiter have the right conditions to support life, rather than confirming the existence of extraterrestrial organisms.

Source: Agence France-Presse (AFP)

