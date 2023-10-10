도시의 삶

보이저 탐사선: 여전히 우주 탐험 중

The Voyager space probes, launched by NASA in 1977, continue to amaze scientists and enthusiasts alike. These incredible spacecraft have exceeded expectations, lasting far longer than their intended five-year missions and venturing further than any human-made objects in history.

Although some of the probes’ instruments have been switched off to conserve power, they are still actively collecting valuable data. Voyager 2, in particular, experienced a recent setback when it lost connection with Earth. Suzanna Dodd, project manager for the Voyager program, described the incident as a “hiccup.” Fortunately, contact with Voyager 2 was restored, allowing scientists to resume their observations.

Dodd explained that the mishap occurred during a routine maneuver to adjust Voyager 2’s trajectory towards Earth. Due to an error in the command parameters, the spacecraft veered off course instead of staying on target. However, this incident did not deter the team behind the Voyager program, who remain committed to its ongoing success.

The Voyager probes have provided us with a wealth of knowledge about our solar system and beyond. They have conducted flybys of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, capturing stunning images and uncovering fascinating details about these distant planets.

As the Voyager probes continue their journey through interstellar space, they carry with them a golden record containing sounds, music, and images of life on Earth. This record serves as a time capsule, offering a snapshot of humanity for any potential extraterrestrial civilizations that may encounter it in the future.

The Voyager space probes are a testament to human ingenuity and a reminder of the boundless possibilities that lie beyond our planet. With every piece of data they transmit, they push the boundaries of our knowledge and inspire us to continue exploring the great unknown.

Sources: NASA/JPL

정의 :

1. Voyager probes – A pair of space probes launched by NASA in 1977 that have explored Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, and are currently exploring interstellar space.

2. Hiccups – Minor setbacks or issues that disrupt normal operations.

3. Parameters – A set of guidelines or values used to determine the behavior or characteristics of a system or process.

