도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인도의 우주 여행: 우주 활동의 새로운 시대

By맘포 브레시아

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
인도의 우주 여행: 우주 활동의 새로운 시대

India’s successful landing of the Vikram lander on the Moon’s south pole has solidified its position as a formidable space leader. This achievement is not surprising for those who have been following India’s space journey. It marks a milestone in the nation’s space ecosystem, which has been steadily growing and maturing over the years.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, although a significant accomplishment, is just one part of India’s larger space ecosystem that is rapidly expanding. It signifies the beginning of a new era of space activity for India, with more endeavors and opportunities on the horizon.

One of the key factors contributing to India’s space ambitions is its government demand and space policy. Connecting government agencies with private sector offerings has been a challenge for many spacefaring nations, including India. However, with the introduction of the Indian Space Policy 2023, the government aims to open up opportunities for the private sector to directly procure space technology or services. This move is supported by the establishment of three stakeholder organizations: ISRO, NewSpace India Limited, and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). These organizations provide entry points and advocacy for the Indian private space sector, unlocking opportunities for growth and competition.

India’s launch capabilities are also a significant factor in its space journey. The country currently has five operational launch vehicles, with a sixth on the way. These vehicles, such as the PSLV, GSLV, and LVM3, have proven their reliability over the years. Additionally, India has seen the emergence of private launch systems, with companies like Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace developing indigenous launch systems. The transfer of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to private sector control further enhances competition and pushes for the development of infrastructure used by everyone.

Furthermore, national security plays a crucial role in India’s space aspirations. Disruption to space access and operations has significant economic implications, making it a national security priority. This is particularly relevant for India, considering its proximity to regional geopolitical competitors. Ensuring the resilience and security of space infrastructure is essential to safeguarding the country’s economic interests.

In conclusion, India’s recent Moon landing is just the beginning of a new era of space activity for the nation. With government support, expanding launch capabilities, and a focus on national security, India is well-positioned to continue its ascent as a space leader.

출처 :
– Space Foundation
– 인도우주연구기구(ISRO)
– Satsearch
– Global Policy Insights

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

남극 대륙의 얼음 선반은 조수와 함께 움직입니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

행성 보호 지침 확장의 중요성

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

남극 대륙의 얼음 선반은 조수와 함께 움직입니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

행성 보호 지침 확장의 중요성

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

금속이 풍부한 소행성 프시케의 신비

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0