도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

맨체스터 대학교는 우주의 기원을 연구하는 임무에서 중요한 역할을 합니다

By로버트 앤드류

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
맨체스터 대학교는 우주의 기원을 연구하는 임무에서 중요한 역할을 합니다

The University of Manchester has been selected to participate in the groundbreaking LiteBIRD mission, which aims to trace patterns in light from the early Universe. Led by Japan, the mission will investigate the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation to test the validity of the cosmological inflation theory, which explains how the Universe rapidly expanded after the Big Bang. The UK Space Agency has initially committed £2.7 million to fund UK scientists, including those from Manchester, in designing the mission’s specialized science instruments and analyzing the data.

The UK’s financial support will also enable Cardiff University to manufacture the telescopes’ lenses and filters. The mission is projected to receive a total of £17 million in UK investment and is scheduled to launch before 2030. LiteBIRD will analyze the B-mode polarization pattern in the CMB to detect “primordial gravitational waves,” providing evidence for or against cosmological inflation.

The University of Manchester’s astronomers will contribute to the data analysis team, working to isolate the CMB radiation from other forms of radiation in the Universe while minimizing instrumental interference. LiteBIRD is part of a European Consortium, with France’s space agency CNES leading the project.

LiteBIRD succeeds the immensely successful European Space Agency’s Planck mission, in which Manchester played a major role. The university’s expertise and experience in CMB research, dating back to the late 1970s, will contribute significantly to the mission’s success. Other UK institutions, including Cardiff University, Cambridge, MSSL, UCL, Oxford, and Sussex, will also contribute to the mission’s development.

Dr. Stuart Harper, a post-doctoral researcher at Manchester, expressed excitement about working on LiteBIRD, highlighting the importance of understanding contaminating “foreground” emissions and instrumental errors for analyzing the data. Manchester’s involvement in LiteBIRD, along with its leadership in the Simons Observatory project, positions the university and the UK at the forefront of cosmological research for the next decade.

출처 :
- 맨체스터 대학교
– 영국 우주국

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

Caltech, Phil Hopkins의 Simons 조사관 임명을 축하

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

새로운 연구는 초기 은하의 신비를 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

천문학 애호가들은 이번 주말에 드라코니드 유성우를 목격할 수 있습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

Caltech, Phil Hopkins의 Simons 조사관 임명을 축하

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구는 초기 은하의 신비를 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

천문학 애호가들은 이번 주말에 드라코니드 유성우를 목격할 수 있습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

ISRO의 다가오는 임무: Shukrayaan에서 금성과 XPoSat까지

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0