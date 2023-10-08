도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

애리조나대학교 천문학대학원, 거대 마젤란 망원경 프로젝트에서 이정표 도달

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
애리조나대학교 천문학대학원, 거대 마젤란 망원경 프로젝트에서 이정표 도달

The University of Arizona School of Astronomy has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing project to construct the Giant Magellan Telescope. The seventh and final mirror of the telescope has now reached its peak temperature during the casting process. This completion of the mirror brings the project one step closer to enabling astronomers to observe the earliest parts of galaxies located light years away.

The Giant Magellan Telescope is a ground-based optical telescope that will provide researchers with a powerful tool to explore the origins of galaxies and potentially make groundbreaking discoveries. This telescope is crucial for detecting signs of life in the atmospheres of distant planets.

The construction of the telescope has been a long and intricate process, involving the dedicated efforts of thousands of scientists. The seventh mirror, which forms a colossal honeycomb structure measuring 28 feet in diameter, weighs only 1/5 of a solid mirror of the same size. This innovative design allows for advanced functionality and efficiency.

Buddy Martin, the mirror polishing project scientist, highlights the importance of the collective dedication to creating the telescope’s final product. The insights gained from the Giant Magellan Telescope will contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe, building upon the University of Arizona’s strong heritage in space science.

While the seventh mirror undergoes the cooling process, which is expected to take approximately three months, the polishing phase will commence shortly after. Once completed, the Giant Magellan Telescope will be a testament to the collaboration and hard work of the team and will pave the way for scientific advancements for future generations.

Overall, the progress in creating the Giant Magellan Telescope marks a substantial achievement for the University of Arizona School of Astronomy and brings us closer to unlocking the secrets of the universe.

출처 :
– University of Arizona School of Astronomy

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

2023년 남극 대륙 오존 구멍의 기록적인 크기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

과학자들은 논란의 여지가 있는 3.5억년 된 암석 샘플을 조사하기 위해 AI를 사용합니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 2040년까지 달에 집을 짓고 임대할 계획

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

2023년 남극 대륙 오존 구멍의 기록적인 크기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 논란의 여지가 있는 3.5억년 된 암석 샘플을 조사하기 위해 AI를 사용합니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 2040년까지 달에 집을 짓고 임대할 계획

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서는 인류가 23,000년 전에 아메리카 대륙에 정착했다고 제안합니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0