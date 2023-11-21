NASA’s groundbreaking X-59 supersonic aircraft, often referred to as the ‘son of Concorde,’ is making significant progress towards its inaugural flight. The space agency has recently announced that the aircraft has been moved to the paint barn at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ facility in Palmdale, California, marking an important milestone in the development process.

Once the X-59 is painted, the team will conduct final measurements of its weight and shape to enhance computer modeling. Designed to fly faster than the speed of sound, nearly twice as fast as the iconic Concorde, this supersonic passenger plane aims to minimize disruption caused by sonic booms. Engineers are determined to reduce the sound to a mere ‘sonic thump,’ ensuring minimal disturbance for people on the ground.

Excitingly, NASA has identified around fifty established routes connecting cities where the X-59 could potentially operate. One such route would allow flights from New York City to London, slashing travel times by up to four times the usual duration. The X-59’s paint scheme has also been revealed, featuring a predominantly white body, a Nasa “sonic blue” underside, and striking red accents on the wings.

Beyond its visual appeal, the paint serves an important purpose. It acts as a protective layer, shielding the aircraft from moisture and corrosion, while also incorporating safety markings crucial for ground and flight operations. Cathy Bahm, the project manager for the low boom flight demonstrator, expressed great enthusiasm for the project, stating that seeing the X-59 adorned with fresh paint and livery would be a breathtaking moment, bringing their vision to life.

The X-59 supersonic aircraft plays a central role in NASA’s Quesst mission, which will involve flying over several selected U.S. communities to gather data on public perceptions of the aircraft’s sound. This data will then be provided to regulators, potentially paving the way for adjustments to current rules that prohibit commercial supersonic flight over land.

With its anticipated ability to revolutionize air travel, the X-59 represents a significant leap forward in aviation technology. As NASA progresses towards the aircraft’s inaugural flight, the future of faster and quieter air travel appears closer than ever before.

자주묻는 질문

