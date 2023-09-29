도시의 삶

남부 파타고니아 빙원: 담수의 저장소이자 기후 변화를 엿볼 수 있는 창

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Southern Patagonian Ice Field, located in the Southern Andes and spanning the border between Argentina and Chile, is one of the largest continuous masses of ice in the world outside the polar regions. Encompassing an area of approximately 12,363 square kilometers, this ice field is a vital fresh water reservoir and home to various glaciers, including the famous Perito Moreno and Upsala Glaciers in Argentina.

Situated within the Andes mountain range, the ice field is part of two national parks: the Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina and the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. The formation of ice fields occurs through the accumulation of snow, which gradually compresses and freezes over time. Shaped by the underlying topography, glaciers often emerge at the edges of an ice field.

In the featured image provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), the Southern Patagonian Ice Field can be seen feeding several smaller and larger glaciers, such as the Perito Moreno Glacier. Located in the top right corner of the image, the Argentinian Perito Moreno Glacier feeds Lake Argentino and forms an ice dam that separates the main body of the lake, visible in turquoise, from its southern arm, which appears grey.

Aside from its visual splendor, the Southern Patagonian Ice Field plays a crucial role in climate change research due to its sensitivity to temperature variations. This ice field has witnessed significant retreat and thinning in recent years, primarily due to global warming. These changes have raised concerns about rising sea levels and the potential loss of freshwater resources.

Glaciers serve as the world’s largest reservoirs of freshwater, and their melting or growth rates are key indicators of climate change impacts. The decline of glaciers, including those in Patagonia, has contributed to sea-level rise. The retreat of many glaciers in the region over the last half-century highlights the urgency of addressing climate change.

In conclusion, the Southern Patagonian Ice Field not only captivates with its stunning beauty but also serves as a valuable source of freshwater. Monitoring the impact of climate change on this ice field provides valuable insights into the planet’s changing climate patterns.

Image source: European Space Agency (ESA)

Sources: European Space Agency

