천문학자들은 새로운 천문대가 암흑 에너지와 암흑 물질의 미스터리를 풀기를 희망합니다.

By맘포 브레시아

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists are hopeful that the upcoming Vera C. Rubin observatory, set to begin operations in 2025, will provide crucial insights into the nature of dark energy and dark matter. These enigmatic components, which make up the majority of the universe’s energy and matter content, have long perplexed researchers due to their elusive nature.

The observatory, located on the El Peñón peak of Cerro Pachón mountain in Chile, will conduct the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), observing the entire visible southern sky every few nights over a decade. This ambitious survey will capture up to 1000 images of the sky each night, allowing scientists to study the universe in unprecedented detail.

One of the primary goals of the Rubin observatory is to map the distribution of dark matter by studying how it distorts the images of distant galaxies. The large-scale cosmic web of dark matter causes a gravitational lensing effect, which can be used to trace its presence and better understand its properties. This will provide insight into the formation and structure of the universe.

Additionally, the observatory will shed light on the role of dark energy, which is responsible for the accelerated expansion of the universe. By observing galaxies and their clustering patterns, scientists hope to decipher the intricate interplay between dark matter and dark energy and how they shape the cosmos.

Dark matter and dark energy are challenging to study as they do not interact with light and are essentially invisible. Dark matter can only be inferred through its gravitational effects on visible matter, while dark energy interacts with the fabric of space and time. The precise mapping of the cosmic web using gravitational lensing will enable astronomers to better understand these mysterious phenomena.

The Vera C. Rubin observatory represents a significant leap forward in our understanding of the dark universe. By unraveling the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the fundamental nature of the cosmos.

