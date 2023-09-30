도시의 삶

과학

은하수는 얼마나 큽니까? 새로운 연구에서 놀라운 답이 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
A new study has provided a more accurate measurement of the mass of the Milky Way, and the results are surprising. Determining the mass of a galaxy is a complex task, akin to a single cell in the human body trying to calculate the total mass of the entire body. However, researchers have found a way to estimate a galaxy’s mass by analyzing its rotation curve.

The rotation curve measures the speed of stars in a galaxy based on their distance from the galactic center. By mapping the function of mass per radius from a galaxy’s rotation curve, scientists can determine its total mass. While the masses of many nearby galaxies have been accurately measured using this method, determining the mass of the Milky Way itself poses challenges.

Due to the presence of gas and dust in the galaxy’s center, stars on the far side are not visible to us. To overcome this limitation, researchers rely on measuring the rotation curve using the emission of faint light from neutral hydrogen, which has a wavelength of about 21 centimeters. Although not as accurate as stellar measurements, this method has provided a rough estimate of the Milky Way’s mass, placing it at about a trillion solar masses.

However, the recent study utilized data from the Gaia spacecraft, which contains the positions and motions of billions of stars in our galaxy. By analyzing this vast dataset, researchers were able to calculate a highly precise rotation curve for the Milky Way. The team identified what is known as the Keplerian decline, which signifies the outer region of the Milky Way where stellar speeds start to drop off in accordance with Kepler’s laws. Using this information, the team determined that the mass of the Milky Way is around 200 billion solar masses, significantly smaller than previous estimates.

This finding implies that the Milky Way contains less dark matter than previously thought. While the upper mass limit for the Milky Way is estimated to be 540 billion solar masses, the new measurement suggests that the galaxy is at least half as massive as previously believed. This study provides valuable insights into the composition and structure of our own galaxy.

Source: Jiao, Yongjun, et al. “Detection of the Keplerian decline in the Milky Way rotation curve.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.00048 (2023).

By 비키 스타브로풀루

