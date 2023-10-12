도시의 삶

Ximena Aguilar Vega: 극의 색상 탐구

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Ximena Aguilar Vega, a professional biologist and glaciologist, has dedicated her life to studying color and its impact on the glaciers, ice, and seas of the Arctic and Antarctica. Through her research, she has discovered that the darkening colors in areas where the sea meets the ice indicate the presence of compounds from the melting glaciers, which has serious consequences for the ecosystem.

During her expeditions to Antarctica, Aguilar witnessed firsthand the rapid changes occurring in the landscape. In just one year, the glaciers had turned dark, as if covered in brown and black dust, and the presence of liquid water had increased significantly. The situation is similarly drastic in the Arctic, where warming is happening four to five times faster than anywhere else on the planet.

Aguilar’s passion for the natural world and color began at a young age, sitting under a tree on her street in Mexico City. She has also developed an interest in photography, using it as a way to capture the beauty and changes of the polar regions. In addition to her scientific work, Aguilar has also embraced roles as an artist and activist, using art, poetry, and her experiences to raise awareness about climate change.

While acknowledging the importance of scientific research, Aguilar believes that knowledge about climate change must also reach society on a broader scale. She has participated in conversations with Mexican delegations to the United Nations Climate Change Summits to emphasize the urgency of the situation. Aguilar emphasizes the power of combining science and art to educate and inspire people to take action.

As someone who has visited the poles multiple times, Aguilar fears that the changes she has witnessed will spread to the rest of the world if urgent action is not taken. By studying the colors of the poles, she hopes to provide valuable insights into the biological and chemical processes at play and contribute to efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

