도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인도의 찬드라얀 3호가 달 남극 근처에 착륙했지만 극지방에는 착륙하지 않았습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
인도의 찬드라얀 3호가 달 남극 근처에 착륙했지만 극지방에는 착륙하지 않았습니다.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed its rover near the south pole of the moon. However, according to a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the landing site did not meet the criteria for being considered part of the polar region. The polar region on the moon is defined to be between the latitudes of 88.5 and 90 degrees. Chandrayaan-3 landed outside of this range, despite being at a latitude of around 69 degrees south.

The European Space Agency recognizes that landing in the south pole proper is extremely challenging due to its location on the rim of the Shackleton crater. They consider the entire polar region to be from 80 to 90 degrees south. Under this definition, Chandrayaan-3 landed outside the polar region but at a higher latitude than previous moon missions.

While some may refer to the landing site as being in the polar region, it is important to note that it is not within the lunar Antarctic Circle, which is the geographic region further south than 80 degrees south. Researchers from the Indian government space department described it as a high-latitude location on the moon.

The debate about the exact location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site may seem like a matter of semantics. However, it is crucial to celebrate India’s achievement in landing a rover close to the south pole. This milestone is significant in lunar exploration. Looking ahead, China is preparing to launch its mission to the lunar south pole in 2026, aiming to land the Chang’e 7 rover near the Shackleton crater.

In conclusion, while there may be differing opinions about the exact location of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site, India’s accomplishment in reaching a high-latitude location on the moon should be celebrated as a milestone in lunar exploration. Regardless of the precise semantics of the terminology used to describe the landing site, India has achieved an impressive feat.

출처 :
– Ouyang, member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences
– 유럽 우주국
– NASA chief Bill Nelson
– Richard de Grijs, professor at Macquarie University
– Paperscientists from the Physical Research Laboratory
– Quentin Parker, director of HKU’s Laboratory for Space Research
– Presentation China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

캐리비안 박스 해파리에서 발견된 놀라운 학습 능력

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고래놀이: 켈핑의 매혹적인 행동

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

전기장을 이용한 그래핀 표면의 마찰 제어

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0