연구자들은 새로운 뇌 지도책에서 3,300개 이상의 뇌 세포 유형을 식별합니다

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers have discovered over 3,300 different types of brain cells in a new brain atlas, shedding light on the complexity and diversity of the human brain. This effort, funded by the National Institutes of Health and led by scientists from the Allen Institute for Brain Science in Seattle, mapped the human brain in unprecedented detail. Previous studies had identified around 60 types of neurons in the retina alone, but the deeper recesses of the brain remained largely unknown.

The scientists used new technologies to probe millions of human brain cells collected from biopsied tissue or cadavers, allowing them to activate different genes in different types of cells. Through this process, they identified numerous new types of neurons, as well as other cell types such as astrocytes and microglia. Astrocytes support and nurture neurons, while microglia serve as immune cells and help improve signaling between neurons.

The brain atlas is still in its early stages, with only a small fraction of the estimated 170 billion cells in the human brain sampled. However, this initial research has paved the way for future surveys that will uncover more cell types. The researchers also applied similar methods to study the brains of chimpanzees and other species to understand how the human brain evolved uniquely.

While the newfound knowledge of these brain cells is significant, it’s important to note that understanding the human brain goes beyond cataloging individual parts. Neuroscientists must also study the brain as a self-regulating system in order to fully comprehend its intricacies. The brain atlas project provides a wealth of data for future studies, and researchers anticipate uncovering valuable insights from this vast collection of information.

