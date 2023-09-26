도시의 삶

새로운 인류 이야기: 고대 인류의 사촌

By맘포 브레시아

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have long believed that Homo sapiens, with our complex thoughts and emotions, were the only true humans to have ever existed. However, recent advancements in DNA technology have upended this notion, pointing to a world where we shared the planet with other early humans who were a lot like us. Neanderthals, Denisovans, and various “ghost populations” are some of our ancient human cousins that we now know existed alongside us.

Archaeological finds and DNA evidence have shown that these hominins had complex behaviors and that our ancestors had close interactions with them. It was believed that early humans replaced other groups without mating, but DNA has proven otherwise. By analyzing ancient DNA, scientists have found clear signs of crossbreeding between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals and Denisovans. There is also evidence of other “ghost populations” that have left their genetic mark on us, although their fossils have not yet been discovered.

The interactions likely occurred soon after our ancestors left Africa and ventured into Europe and parts of East and Southeast Asia. Despite physical differences, such as bigger noses and shorter limbs in Neanderthals, these distinctions did not serve as a barrier between the groups. Instead, our ancestors likely saw these differences as an opportunity for connection, curiosity, and possibly even attraction.

The discoveries have shattered the idea that modern humans, particularly those of European descent, were the pinnacle of evolution. Neanderthals, for example, were not the brutish cave people of popular imagination but had advanced behaviors around hunting, cooking, tool usage, and even art. The belief that earlier, more ape-like creatures gradually evolved into Homo sapiens has also been debunked by genetic and archaeological evidence, challenging the previous narrative of human evolution.

In order to bridge the gap between scientific discoveries and public perception, artists like John Gurche create lifelike models of ancient humans for museums. These models aim to accurately portray what our ancient human relatives looked like, helping us visualize and appreciate the complexity of our shared human story.

출처 :
– The Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program
– The Natural History Museum in London
– The Canadian Museum of History

