꼬리도요의 곤경과 모튼 베이에 대한 위협

Judith Hoyle, a board member of BirdLife Australia, stands on GJ Walter Park, gazing across the waters of Moreton Bay. From here, she can see Cassim Island, a resilient stand of mangroves that serves as a roost for bar-tailed godwits, migratory shorebirds that have just arrived back in the bay from their breeding grounds in the Arctic tundra. However, their roost is being consumed by the rising tide, forcing them to move further inland and into areas where they are disturbed by off-leash dogs. These exhausted birds are emaciated and have little energy left after their long journey.

Bar-tailed godwits are known for their remarkable endurance, with some individuals flying nonstop for thousands of kilometers. They sleep with one eye open while in flight and navigate using the stars and the Earth’s magnetic field. Once they arrive in Moreton Bay, their purpose is to consume as much food as possible to prepare for their journey back. However, disturbance and excessive human activity in these foraging grounds put their survival at risk.

Over the years, the numbers of bar-tailed godwits have declined globally, with only 300,000 individuals remaining. In Moreton Bay, their numbers fell by 68% from 1993 to 2008, leading to their current critically endangered status. The proposed development at Toondah Harbour, which involves building high-rise apartments on the foreshore and mudflats, will further threaten the survival of these birds. Increased water sports, noise, and disturbance will disrupt their feeding and breeding patterns.

Moreton Bay is an important wetland, declared a Ramsar site of international importance in 1993. It is a summer refuge for many migratory shorebirds, including the bar-tailed godwits, eastern curlews, curlew sandpipers, and great knots. These birds rely on the bay for foraging and rest during their long migrations. The ongoing approval of developments in the area puts these vulnerable birds at risk and highlights the failures of environmental protection laws.

Judith Hoyle is advocating for the bar-tailed godwit in Australia’s bird of the year poll in 2023. She believes that these birds deserve recognition for their extraordinary lives and the challenges they face. The decline of these migratory shorebirds emphasizes the importance of protecting their habitats and preserving the interconnected ecosystems like Moreton Bay.

