과학

사하라의 순환적 녹화: 기후와 동물 분산에 대한 통찰

By맘포 브레시아

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
Climate scientists have recently discovered that the Sahara Desert undergoes periodic intervals of greening, where vast areas of vegetation cover the typically arid landscape. These green phases occur approximately every 21,000 years and are characterized by the proliferation of rivers, lakes, and water-dependent animals. The University of Helsinki and University of Bristol led the research, which was published in the journal Nature Communications.

The study focuses on investigating the wet phases experienced by the Sahara, with the most recent greening occurring between 5,000 and 15,000 years ago. By developing a new climate model designed to simulate North African humid periods, the researchers were able to shed light on the causes and timing of these events.

The changes in the Sahara’s climate are attributed to the Earth’s shifting orbital conditions, particularly the wobble on its axis. This wobble affects seasonal differences in solar energy distribution and the intensity of phenomena such as the African Monsoon. Previous climate models did not fully capture the extent of the humid periods. However, the new model developed by the research team provides a better understanding of the wet conditions in the Sahara.

The model reveals that North African humid periods have occurred roughly every 21,000 years over the past 800,000 years. Warmer summers in the Northern Hemisphere intensify the strength of the West African Monsoon system, resulting in increased precipitation in the Sahara. This, in turn, promotes the growth of savannah-type vegetation across the region. During ice ages, the greening does not occur as high latitudes are covered in ice, cooling the atmosphere and suppressing the monsoons.

Understanding the vegetational state of the Sahara is not only intriguing but also significant for tracking the movement of animals in and out of the region. The Sahara acts as a gateway controlling the dispersal of species between North and Sub-Saharan Africa and in and out of the continent. The alternation between humid and arid phases has played a crucial role in the evolution and dispersal of species in Africa.

By successfully modeling the North African humid periods, researchers can gain better insights into human distributions and the evolution of our genus in Africa.

출처 :
– Nature Communications, published research study.
– Edward Armstrong, climate scientist at the University of Helsinki and University of Bristol.

