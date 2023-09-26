도시의 삶

거대 마젤란 망원경의 최종 거울 제작 진행 중

By맘포 브레시아

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
The fabrication and polishing process for the seventh and final primary mirror of the Giant Magellan Telescope has begun. The completion of this mirror will allow the telescope to have a total light collecting surface of 368 square meters, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced. With its collection of mirrors, the Giant Magellan Telescope will be able to gather more light than any other existing telescope, enabling detailed chemical analyses of celestial objects and their origins.

The University of Arizona Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab recently sealed nearly 20 tons of pure optical glass inside a unique oven housed below the Arizona Wildcats Football Stadium. The glass will be melted and formed into the mirror’s curved paraboloid surface by heating it to 1,165°C. Over the next three months, the mirror will cool before moving on to the polishing stage.

Once completed, the mirrors will be integrated into a support system prototype for optical performance testing. This testing will serve as a rehearsal for the operation of all seven primary mirrors. When assembled, the seven mirrors will function as a monolithic 25.4-meter mirror, providing up to 200 times the sensitivity and four times the image resolution of current space telescopes.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will also be the first extremely large telescope to have a completed primary mirror array. With the necessary infrastructure in place at the telescope site in Chile, manufacturing is focused on the telescope’s critical subsystems and enclosure. The telescope structure is being manufactured with American steel, and the fabrication of the first of seven adaptive secondary mirrors is currently underway.

The Giant Magellan Telescope aims to make new discoveries across all fields of astronomy with its combination of light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution. It will have the capability to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution, providing insight into their composition, the presence of water, and the potential for life. The telescope is expected to see first light by the end of the decade.

Credit: GMTO Corporation

Sources: GMTO Corporation

