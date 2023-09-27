도시의 삶

포유류는 세계 대부분이 사람이 살 수 없게 되기까지 250억 XNUMX천만년 남았습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that the world is on track to create a new supercontinent in a couple of hundred million years. Scientists used data on continental movements and atmospheric fluctuations to create a future map known as Pangea Ultima. This hypothetical supercontinent, similar to the original Pangea, would create harsh conditions that are unfavorable for mammals.

According to the study, only 8% to 16% of the land mass on Pangea Ultima would be habitable for mammals, primarily located in the northern and southern edges. In contrast, before the industrial era and global warming, about 66% of the land was habitable for mammals. The triple combination of continentality, a hotter sun, and increased CO2 in the atmosphere would result in a mostly hostile environment devoid of food and water sources for mammals.

Mammals have thrived on Earth due to their ability to adapt to different environments, but prolonged exposure to extreme heat would prove challenging. Tectonic movements in the future are expected to induce more volcanic eruptions, releasing more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and leading to increased heat trapping.

The study predicts a rise in CO2 levels from 400 ppm to over 600 ppm millions of years into the future, assuming that humans stop burning fossil fuels. Additionally, the sun is expected to emit about 2.5% more radiation 200 million years from now. These factors would result in widespread temperatures between 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, making mammalian life unsustainable.

This future scenario would render Pangea Ultima’s coasts even more humid than current coastal regions, while the vast inland areas would become desert-like. The ability to provide enough vegetation for a steady food supply for any human civilization and other mammals would diminish.

While this scenario is far into the future, it is important to address the current stress on our planet caused by climate change. Rapid global warming due to the burning of fossil fuels has already led to the hottest summer in the Northern Hemisphere and an alarmingly hot start to spring in Australia. Taking immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change is crucial for the future of our planet and the survival of all species.

